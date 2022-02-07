MultimediaSlideshows Free Falling Ice Over Campus By Brittany Tankersley - February 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Aerial photos of Foster Business building show an empty Baylor campus. Josh McSwain | RoundUp Baylor Science building and Student Life Center are unusually quiet on this snowy day. Josh McSwain | RoundUp Baylor’s draper building from above with layers of ice surrounding it. Josh McSwain | RoundUp Aerial photos of Pat Neff covered in a layer of snow. Josh McSwain | RoundUp Baylor banners around campus now feature icicles. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Unphased by the freezing temperatures, Baylor students gather for fun times with friends. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Baylor students bundle up to see the Baylor campus under a new layer of snow. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor A signature part of Baylor’s architecture, Pat Neff, gets surrounded by snow. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Draper’s beloved kitten population remains unphased by the freezing temperatures. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Baylor’s Draper building is nicely covered in a layer of snow. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor The Immortal Ten get covered in a layer of snow. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Sidewalks leading Baylor students to Draper are heavily iced because of the freezing temperatures. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Baylor swings across campus are now covered in a layer of ice and snow. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor The prominent Judge Baylor statue now features a bed of ice at his feet due to the storm. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Students leave their bikes on campus during the freeze, leaving remnants of ice. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Two baylor students brave the cold temperatures on Fountain Mall. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor