BARC students embrace gratitude in recovery

By Cassie Nature | Guest Contributor

The Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center (BARC) fosters a safe community for those in recovery through programming and activities to normalize recovery. The BARC is open to all members of the Baylor community and seeks to promote all areas of wellness: social, emotional, spiritual and physical.

The BARC’s goal is to make more people feel as though recovery is possible and to destigmatize alcohol and substance use disorders. Throughout the spring semester, it will have events featuring yoga, behavioral health speakers, painting and a talent show. Its hope is that more students will know about the BARC’s presence on campus and that students curious about the BARC will come to the events as a first step.

December 2021 graduate Mack Vaught said attending the BARC has shown him the importance of gratitude and growing out of resentment.

“Without gratitude, you would still hold on to that selfishness and sense of entitlement that you have when you’re in addiction,” Vaught said. “I at least had that in my addiction.”

Irving senior Sai Abu said she came to Baylor feeling isolated in her struggles and credits the BARC community for developing her growth mindset. Now, she said she feels strong enough to bypass those hurdles to heal.

“Recovery and just healing in general isn’t linear,” Abu said. “You are going to go through a multitude of challenges across the way, but having a positive support system and having people give you words of encouragement means you’re able to get through it.”

The BARC is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays with a variety of meetings for students to attend, such as Sober Curious and Celebrate Recovery. Students who attend the BARC are granted 24/7 swipe access, so many use the space to study, watch movies or be in community with like-minded people.

Bryan senior Ryan Rogers returned to Baylor after taking some time off, and he said he is grateful to have the BARC community to support him in his long-term recovery. In his prior time at Baylor, the BARC didn’t exist, and he said there was a sense of having to hide alcohol and substance use disorders.

“When you hide something away, it festers,” Rogers said. “When you come here and you bring it into the light, you are able to deal with it and move on.”

For more information on weekly meetings or events this spring, follow the BARC on Instagram @baylorbarc or visit its website.