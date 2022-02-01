Waco weather expected to drop significantly in upcoming days

By Ana Ruiz Brictson | Staff Writer

Baylor students, staff and faculty can expect a drastic temperature drop Wednesday night through Friday morning.

According to Dr. Trey Cade, director of the Baylor Institute for Air Force and certified weather forecaster, the Baylor community and Waco citizens are currently under a winter storm watch. He said this means winter weather conditions are expected to impact the Waco area, affecting mainly travel conditions.

Cade said that starting Wednesday afternoon, people can expect rain to begin and that later in the evening, the area may start to get very cold arctic wind that could make temperatures drop below freezing.

“That rain at some point around midnight-ish is to turn into freezing rain,” Cade said, explaining that as soon as the rain touches a surface, it will instantly turn to ice. He also said that what is going to be most conducive is strong cold winds that are to be expected throughout the next few days.

Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said via email that Baylor continues to work closely with experts at the National Weather Service along with local and state emergency management partners as it monitors the latest forecasts.

“The university will provide updates to students, faculty and staff as warranted about any changes to university operations — such as if there’s a shift to virtual instruction and remote work or there are changes to building schedules or dining hour — so we ask everyone to keep a close eye on their Baylor email, university social media and Baylor alerts on your phone for any updates from the university,” Fogleman said.

Additionally, Baylor provost Dr. Nancy Brickhouse sent an email to Baylor faculty to tell them to prepare in case weather conditions require that classes be moved online.

“Please prepare your classes for the potential of being online on Thursday and Friday. PC will be making the final decision about classes on Wednesday night. We will reach out as soon as a final decision is made,” Brickhouse said in her email.

Students, staff and faculty are encouraged to follow experts’ advice on the possibility of another Texas freeze.

“Preparedness is key and situational awareness is vital for everyone,” Fogleman said. She also said students should monitor the weather and take steps now to prepare themselves and others for the anticipated winter weather and any disruptions it might cause.

“The bottom line is icy conditions, which is going to potentially make for very traitorous driving conditions,” Cade said. “And then combining that with that arctic air moving in, you know our temperatures are going to be in the 20s to low 30s Thursday into Friday.”

Cade said the significant differences between this year and last year are that this year, the expected length of the winter storm is shorter and the expected temperatures are not nearly as cold.