From Waco to Dallas, nursing majors transition

By Danika Young | Reporter

After completing their first two years — or 60 hours — at Baylor, nursing students begin a new chapter at The Louise Herrington School of Nursing in Dallas to earn their remaining 65 hours of credits.

Many nursing majors are beginning to feel the nerves and anxiety of beginning a new life away from the one they have built in Waco over the past two years. Granbury freshman Ava Capps said she is one of them.

“I’m honestly really nervous to leave Waco,” Capps said. “But at the same time, I am excited to start focusing solely on my major. Plus, Dallas is a really cool place to live, so it’ll be a step up from Waco.”

To ease the transition, Baylor encourages nursing majors to join The Future Baylor Nurses Association (FBNA), a campus organization “which gives student nurses the opportunity to serve and learn about the nursing profession,” according to Baylor’s webpage on the organization.

“Being in The Future Baylor Nurses Association has been really great for me,” Capps said. “It’s honestly helped me feel confident in my decision to leave Waco and fully commit.”

Omaha, Neb., freshman Megan Anderson is also a member of The Future Baylor Nurses Association.

“I’m super anxious, but being in my cohort [The Future Baylor Nurses Association], makes it seem less intimidating,” Anderson said. “I have made a strong connection with other nursing majors that will also be going up to Dallas with me. We have meet-ups and study dates to bond with people preparing for the same thing.”

The Louise Herrington School of Nursing is an acclaimed teaching and research hospital that provides hands-on education to prepare nursing students for a professional career in nursing.

“I am excited to start a new chapter in Dallas,” Anderson said. “It is such a cool opportunity. I am super excited to study there because I’ve heard it’s one of the best places to learn what I really need for my professional career.”

Some nursing majors, like Capps, have a quicker transition from Waco to Dallas.

“Because of my dual credits I got in high school, I’m a year ahead,” Capps said. “So basically, I am only spending this year in Waco and then I move to Dallas this fall. I’m only really nervous because I am a freshman this year and I’m going a year early. I just feel like it might be a lot. I’m excited but stressed at the same time.”