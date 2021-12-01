Weekly Food Review: Wako Roll

By Katelyn Patterson | Reporter

Located on West Loop 340, Wako Roll is a restaurant serving a mixture of Asian staple dishes, including sushi, bibimbap and bubble tea. The name comes from a combination of Waco, Korean and sushi rolls.

Wako Roll has been part of Waco’s community since 2012, and the atmosphere feels welcoming and homey. Wako Roll is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and online ordering is available.

I ordered a California roll, the bibimbap bowl and a bulgogi clay pot. Sushi is one of my favorite foods, and Wako Roll’s sushi is incredible. The amount of crab in the California roll is more than most restaurants put in — which is perfect because that’s my favorite part. The rice was just the right amount, as well as the avocado and cucumber. It was fresh and a nice price for 10 pieces. I would give it a 4/5.

This was my first time ordering bibimbap from Wako Roll, and I’m glad that I did. I chose white rice and beef among the options (white, black or brown rice and spicy squid, beef, pork, shrimp or chicken). The entire bowl included beef, rice, mushrooms, cucumbers, lettuce, bean sprouts, kimchi, a fried egg and Korean barbecue sauce on the side. The bibimbap came with a side of three Korean side dishes: two types of kimchi and bean sprouts. The beef was flavorful and tender, and the kimchi added just the right amount of spice. My perfect bite included beef, rice, kimchi and enoki mushrooms. I would also give this dish a 4/5.

I also ordered the bulgogi clay pot. This dish had slices of beef marinated in a Korean barbecue sauce, glass noodles and vegetables served in a clay pot with a side of the rice of your choice (I picked steamed white rice). I think this was my favorite of the three meals I ordered. The dish was served hot — the broth was still boiling in the pot. I usually find glass noodles hard to eat, but these were amazing. The taste was unique, smooth and perfect for a cold day. The beef marinated in the barbecue sauce was the perfect pair to the chewy glass noodles. I would give this dish a 5/5.

Wako Roll is one of the best restaurants in Waco to visit if you’re looking for something to change up your regular food routine. The options are plenty, the food is tasty and the experience is like no other.