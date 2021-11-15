What to Do in Waco: Thanksgiving Break Edition!

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

“Footloose” | Nov. 19 | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre | $20 | Baylor Theatre hosts a performance of the beloved musical, “Footloose.”

Yoga on Seventh | Nov. 20 | 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. | Seventh Street, Downtown Waco | Free | Come out and bring your own mat for an outside yoga experience.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Nov. 20 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Harry Potter Trivia Scavenger Hunt | Nov. 20 | 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. | $20 per team to play | This challenging trivia will be based around Harry Potter. Proceeds from this event will go toward the Education Department’s new education building.

Uptown Art Walk | Nov. 20 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | Free | Support local artists during this mini artist market with music, art and more.

The Big Christmas Expo | Nov. 20 | Noon – 7 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. | Free with an RSVP | Come out to enjoy a day filled with shopping, food, entertainment and more at this extravaganza.

Eastside Market | Nov. 21 | Noon – 5 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St. | Free | Come out to Brotherwell Brewing to shop from over 40 local vendors and enjoy music, food trucks and more.

Sip and Shop | Nov. 23 | 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Baylor Club | $10 | The Baylor Club is partnering with Friends for Life for its yearly charity event. The event will include shopping, food and fun.

34th Annual Homestead Fair | Nov. 26 | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Homestead Craft Village, 608 Dry Creek Road | $10 per day; $15 weekend; children 16 and younger are free | Bring your family and friends and help celebrate the 34th anniversary of the Homestead Fair. There will be outdoor food, craft activities, gospel music, hayrides and more.

Wild Lights at Cameron Park Zoo | Nov. 26 | 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. | $15 adults, $12 kids; Members $13 adults, $10 kids | Join the Cameron Park Zoo for its celebration of the holidays with thousands of tiny lights from Nov. 16 – Jan. 9. Santa will also be making an appearance every day until 6 p.m. from now through Dec. 23.

Waco Holiday Market Extravaganza | Nov. 28 | Noon – 6 p.m. | Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive | Free | This vendor markets includes over 30 local businesses, giveaways, photos with Santa and more.