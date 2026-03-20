What to Do in Waco: March 20-26

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

As spring blossoms in Waco, events start to ramp up. Whether you’re looking for an evening outing or trivia with your friends, the city has something for everyone. Make sure to check out this list of events, concerts, musicals and trivia in Waco this week.

Fossil Friday | March 20 | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | $12 adult admission | Follow along with Ph.D. candidate Dava Butler as she works on fossils every Friday in the paleo lab. Visitors will be able to ask Butler questions and view the fossil specimens.

Movie Night at the Silos: “The Parent Trap” | March 20 | Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave. | 7-9 p.m. | Grab your friends, some popcorn and a blanket and ignite your nostalgia with cult classic “The Parent Trap.”

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 21 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. | Whether you’re in search of a new soap or some fresh bread, the farmers market is your one-stop shop for all locally-sourced items.

“Dear Edwina” | March 20-21 | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $24.50-27.50 | Take a trip to the Waco Civic Theatre to see “Dear Edwina.” From music to high-energy acting, this show is a great place to bring a friend or parent!

Monday Night Trivia | March 23 | 7 p.m. | Cricket’s Drafthouse and Grill, 211 Mary Ave. | Free | Beat the beginning-of-week blues by testing your trivia skills over dinner. While Cricket’s is known for its delicious food and pool tables, on Monday nights, they add trivia for an evening of entertainment and dining.

Music Bingo | March 25 | 7-8:30 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St. | Free | Wind down your Wednesday evening by joining in on a night of unique, fun bingo.

Women of Texas Music | March 26 | 8-10 p.m. | Texas Music Cafe, 3004 Franklin Ave. | $30 | Gather your friends and head to the Texas Music Cafe for a night of sonic fun.