What to Do in Waco: April 10-16

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

Between Braxton Keith, food trucks and mahjong, Waco has a stacked list of upcoming events. While Waco never fails in the small-town charm department, the week’s lineup of events is something bigger than the average Wacoan may be used to.

Take a moment to scan this list of unique, fun and eclectic events happening in Waco.

Braxton Keith | April 10 | 8:30-11:30 p.m. | The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St. | $43.45 | Gather your friends and head to The Backyard for a night of sonic fun.

Da’Shack Farmers Market | April 10 | 2-6 p.m. | 925 Houston St. | With a variety of organic fruits and vegetables, Da’Shack Farmers Market is open March through June, providing produce to the community.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 11 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. | Whether you’re in search of a new soap or some fresh bread, the farmers market is your one-stop shop for all locally-sourced items.

Guided Hike Through Cameron Park | April 11 | 10-11 a.m. | 704 Park Lake Drive, Cameron Park | Join a park ranger for a guided group hike in Cameron Park. Participants are asked to meet at Northern Gateway.

Mahjong League | April 13 | 5:30-8 p.m. | 4225 Franklin Ave, Jorge’s Cantina | Enjoy an evening of mahjong, food and drinks at Jorge’s. Players of all levels are invited to participate in the lineup!

Monday Night Trivia | April 13 | 7 p.m. | Cricket’s Drafthouse and Grill, 211 Mary Ave. | Free | Beat the beginning-of-week blues by testing your trivia skills over dinner. While Cricket’s is known for its delicious food and pool tables, on Monday nights, they add trivia for an evening of entertainment and dining.