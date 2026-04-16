What to Do in Waco: April 17-24

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

Graduation’s approaching, which means it’s the perfect time to prioritize going out with your friends. Here’s a list of upcoming local events, perfect for hanging with your friends or for a solo venture.

Mark Chesnutt | April 17 | 8:30-11:30 p.m. | The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St. | $31.65 | Gather your friends and head to The Backyard for a night of sonic fun.

Da’Shack Farmers Market | April 17 | 2-6 p.m. | 925 Houston St. | With a variety of organic fruits and vegetables, Da’Shack Farmers Market is open March through June, providing produce to the community.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 18 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. | Whether you’re in search of a new soap or some fresh bread, the farmers market is your one-stop shop for all locally-sourced items.

Eastside Market | April 18 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St. | From good thrifts to delicious eats, the Eastside Market is a wonderful place for a weekend shopping trip.

John Crist Live | April 19 | 7-8:30 p.m. | 624 Speight Ave., Waco Hall | Ticket prices vary | Looking for a night of laughs? Grab a ticket to see John Christ on Sunday.

Mahjong League | April 20 | 5:30-8 p.m. | 4225 Franklin Ave, Jorge’s Cantina | Enjoy an evening of mahjong, food and drinks at Jorge’s. Players of all levels are invited to participate in the lineup!

Hudson Westbrook | April 24 | 7 p.m. | 650 S. University Parks Drive, Foster Pavilion | A night of country music in Waco! What more could you want?