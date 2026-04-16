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    Friday, April 17

    What to Do in Waco: April 17-24

    Kalena ReynoldsBy Arts and Life No Comments2 Mins Read
    James Ellis | Cartoonist

    By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

    Graduation’s approaching, which means it’s the perfect time to prioritize going out with your friends. Here’s a list of upcoming local events, perfect for hanging with your friends or for a solo venture.

    Mark Chesnutt | April 17 | 8:30-11:30 p.m. | The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St. | $31.65 | Gather your friends and head to The Backyard for a night of sonic fun.

    Da’Shack Farmers Market | April 17 | 2-6 p.m. | 925 Houston St. | With a variety of organic fruits and vegetables, Da’Shack Farmers Market is open March through June, providing produce to the community.

    Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 18 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. | Whether you’re in search of a new soap or some fresh bread, the farmers market is your one-stop shop for all locally-sourced items.

    Eastside Market | April 18 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St. | From good thrifts to delicious eats, the Eastside Market is a wonderful place for a weekend shopping trip.

    John Crist Live | April 19 | 7-8:30 p.m. | 624 Speight Ave., Waco Hall | Ticket prices vary | Looking for a night of laughs? Grab a ticket to see John Christ on Sunday.

    Mahjong League | April 20 | 5:30-8 p.m. | 4225 Franklin Ave, Jorge’s Cantina | Enjoy an evening of mahjong, food and drinks at Jorge’s. Players of all levels are invited to participate in the lineup!

    Hudson Westbrook | April 24 | 7 p.m. | 650 S. University Parks Drive, Foster Pavilion | A night of country music in Waco! What more could you want?

    Kalena Reynolds is a senior Journalism major from Phoenix, AZ with minors in art history and media management. In her third year at the Lariat, she is excited to continue her love of writing and story telling. Aside from writing, Kalena is also on the equestrian team at Baylor and has a deep love for music and songwriting. After graduation, she plans to go into the music industry.

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