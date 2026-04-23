What to Do in Waco: April 24-30

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

With finals on the horizon, a fun evening in the town is the perfect way to de-stress and connect with friends. Here’s a list of upcoming events and outings in Waco.

Hudson Westbrook | April 24 | 7:30 p.m. | 650 S. University Parks Drive, Foster Pavilion | Ticket prices vary | A night of country music in Waco! What more could you want?

Da’Shack Farmers Market | April 24 | 2-6 p.m. | 925 Houston St. | With a variety of organic fruits and vegetables, Da’Shack Farmers Market is open March through June, providing produce to the community.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 25 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. | Whether you’re in search of a new soap or some fresh bread, the farmers market is your one-stop shop for all locally-sourced items.

Baylor Fan Fest | April 25 | 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. | Free | Baylor is hosting their inaugural fan fest filled with football, fun and food. The event will include live music, barbecue and interviews. Attendees will also be able to watch football practice beginning at 1 p.m.

Guided Hike Through Cameron Park | April 25 | 10-11 a.m. | 704 Park Lake Drive, Cameron Park | Join a park ranger for a guided group hike in Cameron Park. Participants are asked to meet at Northern Gateway.

Monday Night Trivia | April 27 | 7 p.m. | Cricket’s Drafthouse and Grill, 211 Mary Ave. | Free | Beat the beginning-of-week blues by testing your trivia skills over dinner. While Cricket’s is known for its delicious food and pool tables, on Monday nights, they add trivia for an evening of entertainment and dining.