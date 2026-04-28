PACCoffee brews Broadway into a cup

By Julian Higuera | Reporter

While the Performing Arts Community Center (PACC) is known for its eclectic array of productions, in September, the business added PACCoffee to its space. The shop’s menu is largely inspired by Broadway themes and serves refreshments to attendees.

Located on 924 Austin Ave. Suite 150, PACC owner David Corkill said the shop offers a variety of hot and cold beverages that are affordable for every patron.

According to Corkill, he wanted his community theater to have more than just a concession stand.

“I always knew that we wanted our concession stand to be different,” Corkill said. “We wanted it to have more offerings, including coffee and ice creams, things you wouldn’t normally expect at a community theater.”

PACCoffee was originally supposed to open with the PACC back in 2024. Corkill elaborated that they had to put a pin in it to get PACC fully operating. It wasn’t until PACC’s anniversary that the coffee dream became more than an idea.

“When September approached in 2025, we were in a much better place, and we felt that we were ready,” Corkill said. “For our second year anniversary, Sept. 6, we got Blue Bell ice cream in here and a fridge with eight different flavors.”

While Corkill is a barista at the coffee shop, he said he sought help from PACC members who were more knowledgeable about a good cold brew.

“I leaned on their expertise to get the right blend of things in the right recipes,” Corkill said. “We didn’t want it to just be there; we wanted it to be the best coffee. We did a tasting of over 20 espressos, but they’re the ones that helped build it from the ground.”

Now patrons can swing by to relax, even if they’re not taking a class. Corkill said students from nearby like to study and grab a drink. Their hours and menu are available on their website.

Mark Mormino, a PACC volunteer, said he gets coffee at least once a day from the shop — his favorites are a dark roast and a white mocha.

“It’s on par for any other coffee company here in town, including the big ones,” Mormino said. “He has things for kids here to drink, as well as adults; he does have adult beverages.”

PACCoffee runs during shows and throughout the day; its goal is to fund all things PACC. For performers, students and passersby, the coffee is there to bring the community together.

“A lot of people are coming and taking advantage of the good coffee, they’re taking advantage of the good Wi-Fi and the chance to work with the community,” Mormimo said.