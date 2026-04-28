Vardaman Scholars learn to impact world ‘beyond Baylor bubble’

By Giselle Lee | Staff Writer

The Office of Engaged Learning welcomed a new cohort of students this month, dedicated to learning to burst the “Baylor bubble” and face an ever-changing global society.

This April, the OEL welcomed its newest cohort of Vardaman Scholars, formerly known as Global Engage Fellows. The program, intended for rising sophomores or juniors, lasts for the duration of the student’s undergraduate career at Baylor. The program structure requires students to take two courses under the OEL’s Philanthropy & Public Service Program before undertaking an engaged learning project and becoming an engaged learning student leader.

Dr. Jennifer Good, Fulbright program adviser in the OEL and co-instructor for the course Learning for the World, said the two-part course provides students with leeway to explore opportunities, rather than boxing them into one path.

“It’s learning for the world because we are all part of the world,” Good said. “We wanted to ask students in our classes to think of a project that they themselves would kind of like to shepherd into being. For some, it’s a study abroad opportunity, a grant opportunity, a research opportunity, and for others, it’s a service opportunity.”

Good said the curriculum year provides a “ramp” to the ideas students use to think about the projects they will eventually plan. However, she also credited international students for diversifying the course content, bringing meaning to the program’s intention of bringing students from across campus together.

“It’s easy to forget that not everyone thinks the same way that you do,” Good said. “Baylor should really be so appreciative of the international students who are here because it gives us an opportunity to make those connections with students who are not international students. [The program] is built with enough flexibility that everyone should be able to find their way, and they’ll be able to find people for whom they’ll be on the path together for a little while.”

Mark Richards, the associate director for operations, innovation and programs in the OEL, said the program was designed for students who like “asking big questions.” Richards mentioned that previous Vardaman Scholars have come together and learned from each other to “catch a vision” of the program’s impact.

“There is a consistent year-over-year ability to ask questions and reflect on your experience and grow into the person that you’re going to become or the person that you want to become,” Richards. “This program allows you to do that all and gives you kind of some accountability there. We believe that all these things together will improve [students’] educational experience at Baylor and [their] ability to go beyond Baylor.”

Richards, a Baylor alumnus, said the program reminded him of his undergraduate opportunities, which made him excited to welcome students who resonate with the Vardaman Scholar program.

“I remember experiencing that as a student and my now boss — on multiple occasions throughout my Baylor career — directed my path in a certain way, not because he steered me there, but because he offered something and thought I might find it interesting, and it changed my trajectory,” Richards said. “I’m looking forward to being along with students for that kind of ride, that kind of experience and all the twists and turns that it might take in these four years or beyond that.”

Woodway freshman Madeleine Goff, an incoming Vardaman Scholar, said she is excited to connect her studies to “a greater mission” while serving the local Waco community.

“I enjoy volunteering, and I’m excited to connect with other people,” Goff said. “Global-driven learning is very important to me; I’m passionate about environmental justice, which requires a global awareness and understanding.”

For fellow incoming Vardaman Scholar and Waco freshman Lillian Mauriello, the third leadership year stands out to her the most, but she also looks forward to making “good connections” with those who share her passions.

“I think the program will give me more opportunities to serve my community,” Mauriello said. “As a Christian, I also think global learning is important. God cares about the whole world and loves people of all nations. As a follower of Jesus, I should also care about all people and tribes. Global learning is a great way to live out our Christian calling to participate in global engagement.”

The incoming cohort of Vardaman Scholars will be recognized at the third annual OEL Banquet on Thursday, and will also be hosted in a reception on May 5, as part of their official acceptance into the program.