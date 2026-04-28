Learning independence: Baylor students navigate life beyond home

By Mia Martinez | Reporter

For many students, coming to college is the first time they have lived away from home. This independence brings changes, from maintaining a social life to managing education alongside it.

Hillsboro, Ore., sophomore Olivia Dennis said her time entering college was with a mix of confidence and uncertainty.

“I felt kind of prepared, but I was a bit afraid of what I would do in emergency situations,” Dennis said.

Being an out-of-state student, she didn’t know anyone before arriving at Baylor, which made the transition a little more intimidating. Although she came into college with some basic life skills, it still became apparent that the realities of independence had set in.

“I definitely had to learn how to manage my time better and figure out how to manage my sleeping,” Dennis said.

This adjustment became more apparent during her second semester, Dennis said. She had the dilemma of her phone breaking, living without reliable communication back home and at Baylor.

“I was worried that I would end up stranded,” Dennis said.

Olivia emphasized how daily life became challenging as well. She explained that in her first year at Baylor, she neglected sleep.

“There was a point where I would pull two all-nighters a week, and for the nights I did sleep, I’d only get about three hours,” Dennis said.

Dennis mentioned how living in a dorm negatively affected her eating habits, as there were limited options for healthy eating and inconsistency with her routine.

Joowon Song, a freshman from Vienna, Va., shared a similar experience. The transition to independence was harder than he anticipated.

“I felt somewhat prepared, but definitely not completely ready,” Song said.

With experience in managing his high school academics, Song expressed how much more responsibility fell on him in managing his everyday schedule.

“One thing I had to learn was how to manage my time in a way that included everyday responsibilities, not just school,” Song said.

Song and Dennis both agreed that trying to manage their own schedules, balancing academics, chores and personal time became a challenge.

Song mentioned a particular moment where he recalled a week that was filled with commitments and assignments, where basic tasks such as groceries and laundry fell behind.

“It made me realize that living independently means managing all the little things, too,” Song said.

Both students with related experiences emphasized the growth they achieved from the experience of living on their own. According to Song and Dennis, the little things mattered and added up when they started living by themselves. They identified time management, organization and budgeting as common problems students face when living independently for the first time.

Even so, both Song and Dennis offered advice for incoming students coming to Baylor. Dennis advised students to step out of their comfort zones and build connections.

“You will learn a lot about others and yourself,” Dennis said.

Song advised students to connect with a community and remember that they aren’t alone.

“Don’t worry if you don’t feel fully ready at first,” Song said. “Everyone is learning as they go.”