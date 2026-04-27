Livingstones commission students working at camps this summer

By Christian Wells | Staff Writer

Baylor President Linda Livingstone and first gent Brad Livingstone formally commissioned a group of students who will work at camps this summer over slices of pizza and rounds of table talk Monday night in the Barfield Drawing Room.

The Camp Staff Commissioning Ceremony recognized students preparing to serve at camps across the country in roles ranging from counselors to program staff. The event featured food, fellowship and remarks from the Livingstones, serving as both a send-off and a moment of reflection before summer.

In addition to university leadership, speakers included Josh Green, now a middle school minister at Highland Baptist Church, and Vicksburg, Miss., sophomore Nancy Clement.

Megan Lassiter, assistant director for leadership and curriculum, organized the event and said the commissioning is intended to affirm students as they step into leadership roles and to highlight their impact beyond campus.

“We are excited to be able to celebrate all the great work [the students] have already done, both as a student and all through the application process to serve at camps this summer,” Lassiter said.

Linda Livingstone reflected on her own camp experience and emphasized the lasting influence students can have in camp roles, even in small moments.

“You may think you’re not getting through to them,” she said. “But you do have the ability to make a difference, and it’s really going to matter.”

Brad Livingstone echoed the message, sharing how a simple letter he wrote as a college student continued to impact a camper decades later.

“You have no idea the impact that your simple gesture can have on somebody else’s life,” he said.

Green encouraged students to view their summer roles as more than just a job, describing camp work as a deeper calling.

“This is not just a summer job,” Green said. “You guys are stepping into a kingdom assignment.”

He acknowledged the challenges students may face, including physical and emotional exhaustion, but emphasized the long-term growth that comes from the experience.

“God cares less about your comfort and more about your growth,” Green said.

Clement, who has worked as a camp counselor herself, shared how her own time at camp transformed her perspective and faith, even without prior experience.

“Camp is meant to transform you and your heart,” Clement said. “You’re there to pour into others, but it also changes you.”

She encouraged students to be intentional in their interactions, noting that even small moments can have a lasting impact.

“You may not remember everything you said,” Clement said. “But people will remember how you made them feel.”

Fort Worth sophomore Weston Cox, a student in attendance, said the informal atmosphere helped build a sense of community before they head off for the summer.

“It’s encouraging to know the university is supporting us before we go out and lead at our camps,” Cox said.