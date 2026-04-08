Lines form at Free Farmers Market as students seek affordable food options

By Joana Karoshi | Staff Writer

Fountain Mall was filled with tents and food while busy students waited in line Wednesday. Music played between tents, and volunteers helped guide students through the plentiful stalls at the semesterly Free Farmers Market.

The Free Farmers Market, organized by Baylor Eats, provides Baylor students with free fruits and vegetables while highlighting food insecurity on campus. The goal is not only to provide meals, but also to raise awareness about the challenges some students face just to eat each week.

According to the Paul L. Foster Success Center web page, the market aims to provide “immediate access to nutritious food but also fosters a sense of connection, support, and collective responsibility.” The mission is simple — “ensure no Bears go hungry.”

According to Dallas freshman Ruby Harris, a student volunteer, the market is designed to be accessible to everyone.

“Sometimes students think these events aren’t for them, but anyone can benefit from the resources available here,” Harris said.

Harris said organizing the event involves predicting what students will need most.

“It’s hard to know what students will need most, and we try to bring a variety that will actually help them day-to-day,” Harris said.

Fresh produce is not the only draw, Harris said, noting that access to non-perishable items could help students in the long term.

“Fresh vegetables are great, but if we had more non-perishable items, the market could have a longer-term effect,” Harris said.

For students like Katy freshman Lina Ali, the event offers more than convenience — it provides access to healthy foods that might otherwise be difficult to obtain.

“It’s really exciting to have access to fresh fruits and vegetables, especially living in a dorm where they can be hard to get,” Ali said.

Ali said the free aspect is particularly helpful for students navigating tight budgets.

“Healthy food is expensive, so having it for free is a huge bonus for students who don’t always have a lot of money,” she said.

While food insecurity isn’t widely discussed among students, the campus makes efforts to listen to students’ needs, Ali said.

“I haven’t heard a lot of students talk openly about food insecurity, but I think Baylor does a good job of listening and offering variety for different needs,” Ali said.

The market also featured tables with information about nutrition, sustainable agriculture and support services available to students. Organizers said the event encourages community engagement while highlighting the realities of food insecurity on campus.