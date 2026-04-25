Hudson Westbrook shines through Foster Pavilion with charismatic country sound

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

Crowds of cheery-eyed fans poured into the Foster Pavilion Friday evening, enthusiastic to see headliner Hudson Westbrook and opener Tyce Delk.

​As Delk brought a variety of soulful vocals and catchy hooks, the crowd settled in for a night of top-notch country music.

​After Delk finished his set, a silhouette of Westbrook arrived on stage in front of a cascade of lights.

​Eventually, Westbrook stepped forward, revealing a brown leather jacket and blue jeans. He brought a sense of artistry from the moment he stepped on stage.

​The crowd sang in harmony to Westbrook’s second song, “Weatherman.”

​As Westbrook transitioned to his third song, he began with a speech.

​“Everyone’s chasing for dopamine,” Westbrook said. “Everyone’s chasing for everything.”

​Quickly after, his band picked up into a mid-tempo guitar-heavy instrumental with the crowd eventually falling into tune with Westbrook’s voice.

​“Two Way Drive” was up next, with Westbrook prefacing its meaning of calling up an old flame.

​Energy engulfed the crowd as a roaring guitar solo showcased the versatility of Westbrook’s artistic vision.

​Eventually, Westbrook’s two guitarists and bassist broke into a harmonious jam while standing on an elevated platform. The crowd cheered as the band hit a sonic flow state.

​Westbrook transitioned into one of his hits, “Take It Slow,” and couples began slow dancing in the back of the pit. The crowd was fully immersed, swaying and singing proudly to Westbrook’s romantic lyrics on love and adoration.

​A glossy black acoustic guitar with floral detailing rested on Westbrook’s hip throughout the show, accompanying him for the majority of songs.

​In a moment between songs, Westbrook flashed the crowd with a “Horns Down” hand symbol and repeated, “Horns Down.”

​Shifting topics, Westbrook talked about his faith before breaking into a high-tempo, catchy song called “Pray Your Name.”

​The crowd roared as Westbrook’s guitarist broke into a melodic solo midway through the song.

​After the completion of Westbrook’s last song, blue light filled the stage, and he enthusiastically threw his hat into the crowd, promptly grabbing another from one of his team members.

​Westbrook proved his ability to stand alone as he performed an acoustic version of “Damn Good Taste in Whiskey” by himself.

​Interjecting a sense of authenticity, Westbrook’s acoustic performance connected the crowd to a deeper part of his artistry.

​Fans put their phone flashlights in the air, syncopating to Westbrook’s slow-tempo ballad.

​Red light engulfed Westbrook and his band as they transitioned into an upbeat rock-forward country song. This was the first moment in Westbrook’s set that he delved into a raspier sound, mixing a soaring guitar solo with low-pitched, gritty vocals.

​Eventually, Westbrook exited the stage, entering in front of the barrier to sign autographs and greet fans. Meanwhile, Westbrook’s guitarists were in the middle of a high-energy whammy, a bar-focused guitar jam.

​Westbrook continued the energy into his next song, “Painted You Pretty.”

​“Sometimes you gotta dress up to dress down,” Westbrook said before breaking into another high-tempo love song hit.

​As Westbrook neared the end of his set, the crowd once again cheered with enthusiasm as he performed his own version of “You Belong With Me” by Taylor Swift.

​Next, Hudson performed “Sober,” and the entire crowd picked up yelling the chorus.

​A crowd member yelled to Hudson, asking him to play “Burning Love,” and Westbrook immediately shifted his set to play an acoustic version of it on his own.

​Westbrook performed “House Again” for his last song. Eventually, everyone put their phone flashlights up, and the crowd listened intently.

​As a sea of lights infiltrated the stadium, Westbrook gave thanks to the crowd and headed off stage, leaving Waco with a charismatic touch of country music.

​El Dorado Hills, Calif., freshman Gavin Neal said that Westbrook’s songs resonate with listeners on a deeper emotional level.

​“A lot of his songs are on the sadder side, but at the same time, it just hits a spot in the soul,” Neal said. “Singing along with the windows down on late nights, with your friends, your girlfriends.”

​New Providence, N.J., senior Owen Forbes said he was originally able to see Westbrook perform at The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill a year ago.

​“The Backyard was a great, obviously smaller venue, but Foster Pavilion has been an awesome opportunity for Baylor students to come out here and really get to experience what Hudson has to offer,” Forbes said.