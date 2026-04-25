Tyce Delk brings soulful soaring vocals to Foster Pavilion

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

Friday night at Foster Pavilion marked the third arena show ever for country musician Tyce Delk. After releasing his first single, “Adaline,” in July, his career has skyrocketed, landing him a spot as an opener for Hudson Westbrook.

​Delk opened the night with a lineup of intrinsically emotional lyrics and soulful country instrumentals.

​His first song was a high-energy bluegrass ballad that resonated with his grassroots past. As a fourth-generation farmer, Delk’s authenticity shone through immediately in his performance.

​“My sound is more newer country/soul, a little bit,” Delk said. “I just kind of developed my sound as to where my voice gravitated to.”

​Delk’s rustic authenticity poured through his performance, combining raspy belting and soulful lyrics with a sense of country pride to the crowd.

​“My main influences would be Vince Gill and Chris Stapleton,” Delk said.

​With colorful lyrics about wild mustangs and unrequited love, Delk engulfed the venue with a sense of awe through soaring belts.

​Ranging from bluegrass country to red dirt and intertwining it with moments of soulful country, Delk truly brought his all in preparation for Westbrook.

​Pure emotion and artistry were evident in Delk’s performance. Fans around the arena pulled out their flashlights, waving them to the beat of a slow ballad from Delk.

​“I’m a firm believer that anybody can sing and anybody can write music … it’s just like riding a bike,” Delk said.

​Towards the end of his set, Delk performed a song titled “Up There, Down Here” about losing one of his best friends to a cattle-working accident.

​He elaborated that during the dark moments of grief, he leaned on blind faith.

​Delk’s highly coveted “Adaline” was the last in his setlist. Delk said the single was recorded in 2024 but wasn’t released until 2025, after a push from his wife.

​“When Adaline was blowing up, we were a week out from our wedding,” Delk said. “It was pretty wild. She’s been great. She handles all my merch, and obviously, it takes a hell of a woman to be in this industry in any part, and she’s a rock star.”

Bellaire senior Alex Mott said that she enjoyed Delk’s artistry.

“I really liked his voice, how it sounded older, like a more old country type vibe,” Mott said.

Litchfield​, N.H., senior Liam Chapman said he liked Delk’s variety in songs.

“I think it was really cool to be able to see him before he gets a lot bigger,” Chapman said. “Really solid performer, and I liked how he played a mix of songs.”