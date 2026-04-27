Sweet Sugar High Craft Burger Co. creates ‘fire’ burgers for community

By Julian Higuera | Reporter

After a packed competition at this year’s Texas Food Truck Showdown, Sweet Sugar High Craft Burger Co. took the title of grand champion. The food truck is based in Fort Worth and is known for its award-winning smash burgers.

The title of grand champion was a hard-won victory, according to Catherine Fernandez, co-owner of the food truck with her husband, Juan Fernandez.

“It was super intense, we didn’t expect it to be as fast as it was,” Fernandez said.

While crowds flocked to grab burgers at the Texas Food Truck Showdown, customers couldn’t get enough of their now two-time award-winning signature “Fire AF” burger.

“It’s a blessing to us, the grand champion in Waco was totally unexpected,” Fernandez said. “It was our first year going out of town for a competition, we made everybody proud for sure.”

Sweet Sugar High was featured in Fort Worth Magazine’s best of 2025 issue for food trucks, as well as grabbing two second-place wins in the Cowtown Burger Showdown.

While the company has had a food truck since 2020, Sweet Sugar High also has a new brick-and-mortar location at 904 W. Northside Drive.

“Right now we’re a food truck, in our hometown we just secured a permanent spot last month that is going to be our brick-and-mortar,” Fernandez said. “It’s going to take time, we’re kind of building it with the community; we’re operating in front of the building.”

With burgers that have built a cult following, Sweet Sugar High originated as a Southern barbecue truck. After a menu revamp, the burgers started to shine.

The sides are also a customer favorite, like their skillet potatoes and a loaded version filled with pulled pork on their secret menu.

Houston sophomore Samantha Muro said she’s a lover of a good burger. The “Fire AF” burger is no exception.

“I like burgers that are different,” Muro said. “This ‘Fire AF’ burger would be more than good.”

Despite Sweet Sugar High’s large following, Fernandez said they’re still working to expand their brand.

“Our business is super small right now, a lot of people still don’t know who we are, so every bit of shout-outs, love and trips to see us means the world to us truly,” Fernandez said.

More info about the food truck can be found on Instagram and Facebook, and Fernandez said they look forward to attending more Waco events in the years to come.