Associate head coach Joey McGuire takes job as Texas Tech head football coach

By Marquis Cooley | Sports Editor

Texas Tech University has hired Baylor football associate head coach Joey McGuire as its next head football coach, the university announced Monday. McGuire will be taking over for Matt Wells who was fired two weeks ago after posting a 13-17 record in three seasons at the helm.

“We are excited for this new chapter in Texas Tech football under the direction of coach McGuire,” Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said during the hiring announcement. “Our search committee was impressed from the outset, not only with his significant ties throughout the state of Texas, but his enthusiasm and desire to serve as the head coach at Texas Tech. We are thrilled to be able to welcome Coach McGuire and his wife Debbie to our Red Raider family.”

McGuire expressed his excitement about his first collegiate head coaching opportunity in a Twitter post.

“My family and I are fired up to officially be Red Raiders. I can’t thank Kirby Hocutt, President Schovanec and the entire search committee enough for this tremendous opportunity. Having been involved with football in this great state for the last 28 years, I couldn’t be more excited to be named the head coach here at Texas Tech. The sport of football is so much about relationships, and I can’t wait to build those bonds with our players and all of Red Raider Nation. Let’s go.”

McGuire, a 2020 inductee into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, made a name for himself as the head coach at Cedar Hill High School where he led them to three state championships in 14 seasons, including back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014. He took Cedar Hill, a program that hadn’t won a playoff game prior to his tenure, to 12 straight playoff appearances, finishing with an overall record of 141-42 before joining Matt Rhule’s staff in 2016.

In his five seasons with the Bears, McGuire spent two seasons as the tight end coach from 2017-2018 and was promoted to associate head coach and defensive end coach for 2019. Under head coach Dave Aranda, McGuire maintained his title as associate head coach, and moved to outside linebacker coach in 2020.

“I’m excited for Joey. I know that this is something he has worked for, what a journey he has been on,” Aranda said. “For him to have an opportunity at Tech, I’m really excited for him.”

While a formal announcement will not be made until Tuesday afternoon, McGuire wasted no time getting to work as he has already landed three recruits after immediately joining Texas Tech’s athletic department.

The Bears will take on the Red Raiders on Saturday Nov. 27 at McLane Stadium, however McGuire will not be on the sidelines as offensive coordinator. Sonny Cumbie will continue to serve as the interim coach through the remainder of the season.