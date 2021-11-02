What to Do in Waco: Greek Life Edition!

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

DKD’s Scavenger Hunt | Nov. 3 | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Free | Delta Kappa Delta will host an on-campus Scavenger Hunt where students can utilize riddles to find specific buildings.

Humane Society Adoption Event | Nov. 4 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Stop by Fountain Mall to help dogs get adopted as Sigma Chi, the Pre-Veterinary Medical Association and the Human Society partner together for this event.

Delta Drive In | Nov. 5 | Noon – 10 p.m. | McLane Stadium Parking Lot | Free | Delta Delta Delta will host a drive-in movie showing of “Back to the Future.” Proceeds from this event will be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Divine Nine Down Time | Nov. 16 | 7 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. | Garden Level Moody Memorial Library | Free | Come out to study and experience fellowship with members of Baylor’s Divine Nine.

Christmas on 5th | Dec. 2 | 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Kappa Omega Tau and Student Activities will host this campus-wide event that includes ice skating, a petting zoo, carriage rides and more.