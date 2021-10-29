La Wonda Bornstein speaks about the House DC, doing ‘life together’

By Lexi Masarweh | Staff Writer

La Wonda Bornstein’s presentation entitled “The House DC: Transforming and Empowering Lives of Inner City Youth” was hosted by the Honors Residential College (HRC) Thursday evening. It was the HRC’s third and final Formation Series lecture of the semester.

Bornstein is the president and CEO of the House DC. According to the House DC’s website, it provides services for personal and spiritual growth, nutritional support, artistic outlets, academic mentorship and job training in order to prepare students for their next stage of life.

In her presentation, Bornstein shared the personal experiences of some of those at the House DC, with a focus on the theme of “life together.”

One of the stories Bornstein shared was about a young man named André, who goes by Duckett. His dream was to be a truck driver, and the House DC helped put him through his commercial driver’s license class, which he passed. He was a truck driver for three or four years and is now married with a daughter — with whom he wants to do life together.

“It’s just like really inspiring how passionate she is about these kids,” Woodlands junior My-Ha Cook said. “Being able to see the transformation of their lives because of something they can easily pinpoint is really sweet. And tying it back to Jesus — it’s all Him.”

Bornstein said the House DC had to adapt how it did life together because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately moving online to still be connected.

Bornstein said that in May, the House DC had a virtual elegant event so that the girls could dress up and feel special since they couldn’t go to their prom.

Bornstein said the House DC helps the community by having events and giving out backpacks and groceries every other Sunday.

Brownsburg, Ind., junior Molly Shoemaker said that this year, the HRC community is exploring the theme of “life together,” which is what made Bornstein’s lecture so pertinent.

“We need to do life together,” Shoemaker said. “There’s no way to not be impacted spiritually and physically in your relationships, and that’s the entire point of doing life together, is that you learn to follow Jesus in a community of people who love each other. So that is why her work is so important and so special.”