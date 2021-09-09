Baylor volleyball staying optimistic despite 1-3 start

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

No. 17 Baylor volleyball (1-3) is not frustrated or discouraged after getting off to a rough start after their first four matches. The Bears won their first match in four sets, beating then No. 7 Minnesota (1-3). The team then dropped their next three matches, losing to No. 2 Wisconsin (4-0) in four sets, and in five sets to both Tennessee (4-1) and No.7 Pittsburgh (5-0).

“Frustration would be not knowing what to do next,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “To me it’s very clear.”

McGuyre said it is hard not to get discouraged after losing games they were capable of winning. However, McGuyre said he knows what to fix and is confident in his team going forward. He said the team can be great at some points, but needs to be more consistent. The team has an abundance of individual talent that can’t all be displayed at the same time though. McGuyre said he can only pick “right from right” when deciding on lineups and can’t go wrong with whoever he puts out there. Senior outside hitter, Yossiana Pressley, is also aware of the team’s talent and said she believes it is a good thing for the team.

“We have so many weapons,” Pressley said. “It is a good problem to have.”

In the third match of the season against Tennessee, Pressley had 26 kills on the night, surpassing 2,000 for her career at Baylor, a very rare achievement. Even so, Pressley admitted she does not focus on personal accolades anymore.

“It’s a great accomplishment, but I don’t really focus on it,” Pressley said.

“The focus is to get better today,” McGuyre said. “Then put together some great days so we can be our best come December, November time.”

The Bears will travel to Gainesville, Fla., where they will play back-to-back matches against another top-10 team, No. 7 Florida Gators (4-1). In their four wins they have lost only one set, Minnesota, which the Bears beat three sets to one. McGuyre said the Gators have “lots of fire power” and will be a good fight. Pressley is confident in the team going forward and welcomes the tough competition.

“I love it,” Pressley said. “I trust coach Ryan and the schedule he’s laid out for us.”