Nicki Collen introduced as new WBB head coach

Marquis Cooley | Reporter

Just eight days after the departure of Kim Mulkey, Baylor found its new women’s basketball head coach Monday afternoon in former WNBA coach Nicki Collen and held an introductory press conference Wednesday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.

Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades had the tough assignment of trying to pick someone to continue the standard of excellence that Mulkey had set for the program, but after interviewing Collen, Rhoades said he knew she was the right candidate for the job.

“Her combination of high intellect and humility, her faith, her belief, the way her Christian values align with Baylor and her unbelievable passion and wisdom about the game of basketball and the way she pours in to her players is why we selected Nikki as the fifth head women’s basketball coach here at Baylor University,” Rhoades said.

It was for those same reasons as well as Collen’s character that let President Linda Livingstone know they were heading in the right direction.

“It was really clear she was absolutely the right person to step in and take what is an elite program and continue to develop it at that very very high level while also developing her players into just outstanding young women who are going to contribute in so many ways in life, as they do Baylor,” Livingstone said.

Although Baylor fell in love with Collen, it was still ultimately her decision to accept the offer. And while she said she enjoyed talking with Rhoades and the rest of the search committee, it wasn’t until her phone call with men’s basketball head coach Scott Drew, who Collen calls “Baylor’s ultimate salesman,” that Collen knew Baylor was where she wanted to be.

“At the end of the conversation, yeah, of course he offered to FaceTime my kids and make everything okay,” Collen said. “But he asked if he could pray over me. It was that moment that I knew this is the right place. This is the right place for me, it’s the right place for my family.”

Many Baylor fans may have never heard of Collen until she was selected as the next head coach of the women’s basketball team, and Collen said she understands and is fine with that. The first thing Collen wants people to know about her is like most fans and athletes, she’s just a person that fell in love with the game.

“I’m a kid that fell in love with basketball in fifth grade when I hit a game winning shot in a rec league game and my dad was coaching,” Collen said. “I played for Pizza Hut when we beat American Family Insurance, it was that moment, that was my aha moment. Because every step of my life since then has been defined by that orange ball.”

Those steps included playing college basketball at Purdue and Marquette as well as playing a year professionally in Greece. Collen then went on to be a successful assistant coach at multiple universities before moving on to the WNBA to be an assistant coach under the 2017 WNBA Coach of the Year Curt Miller for two seasons before finally getting her first head coaching job with the Atlanta Dream. In her first season as head coach, Collen led the Dream to the playoffs with a franchise-best 23-11 record, earning her 2018 WNBA Coach of the Year.

Being the head coach of the Lady Bears however, was never a step Collen planned to take. Last week she was preparing for her fourth season as head coach of the Atlanta Dream, not even considering coming to coach college basketball in Texas. But for Collen it’s never been about following a plan, she said it’s always about following the next best opportunity, which led her to Waco.

“I haven’t had the same trajectory as a lot of people in this profession,” Collen said. “I’ve been in and out of the profession. I’ve been a stay at home mom, I’ve been a broadcaster, I’ve been a WNBA coach, I’ve been a college coach, I’ve been all over the country. And it doesn’t look like anybody else’s path, but I loved every step of the way, because it got me here.”

And now that she’s here, Collen plans to stay for the long haul. She knows it’s going to be difficult following in the footsteps of Mulkey who built the women’s basketball program into the powerhouse it is today and who Collen described as “synonmous with Baylor,” but Collen also knows the way to approach this challenge is not being like Mulkey, but rather carving out her own legacy within Baylor basketball by being herself.

“The people of Baylor believed that I am the right person right now. So I’m going to be Nicki Collen, I’m going to be authentically me,” Collen said. “I’m a pretty straight shooter. I’m going to love on these guys, I’m going to make them compete, I’m going to make them accountable. The expectations haven’t changed, maybe how we do it has changed but the expectations haven’t changed.”

While there may still be some questions as to how the Lady Bears will perform under Collen such as their playstyle and how many Big 12 and National Championships the team will bring home, one thing is for certain: this new era of Baylor women’s basketball under Collen will be defined by her commitment to her players.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity to coach you guys [Lady Bears],” Collen said. “I’ve watched you from afar, you will always be the priority. If there’s one thing I learned with the WNBA, it’s a players first league, it’s about the players. It’s about the former players, it’s about the current players and even about the future players. I can’t wait to get started, whether it’s in the locker room or diagramming plays on the court. My goal is to make you the best players that you can be. My goal is to hang more championships in here. And my goal is to help you achieve your dreams, whether that’s basketball, on the court, off the court, or whatever it is, this will always be about you.”

Collen may not be a household name yet across the country or even within the Baylor community. She knows that, but she promises fans won’t be disappointed in her version of the Lady Bears.

“I promise, you’ll love how we play. I promise I’ll carry on the transition well. We’re going to play the right way, we’re gonna compete hard, we’re going to be respectful of our opponents, and we’re going to dive on loose balls and you will have fun watching us play. If nothing else, you are going to continue to have fun watching these guys compete.”