Lariat TV News Today: Final newscast of the semester

This week on Lariat TV News we tell you what should expect as thousands of people are coming to Waco for graduation in just a few short days.

For our final newscast of the semester, we have a special segment that will give you a behind-the-scenes look at our reporters favorite stories.

In sports, we will say goodbye to our women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey as she is headed to coach at LSU.

Thanks for watching Lariat TV News all semester long. Tune in again this coming fall for more student-focused content about Baylor, for Baylor! Have a great summer and sic’ em bears.