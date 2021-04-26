Heritage Creamery opens new storefront in Woodway

By Caitlin Erramouspe | Reporter

A student favorite ice cream shop, Heritage Creamery, is adding another location.

The new storefront will be located within ‘The Outlook at Bosque Ridge’ located at the corner of Highway 84 and Ritchie Road. Its goal is to open next month, just as the hot Texas summer hits.

“We will be among the first shops to open there and the first doing food service. It is going to be a pretty neat development with spaces for several restaurants, retail spaces, offices and a public amphitheater,” Scott Spain-Smith, the general manager of Heritage Creamery, said.

Spain-Smith explained the move.

“With our original location, we do well with Baylor students and have become a popular stop for tourists now that Waco is such a destination,” Spain-Smith said. “However, something we hear frequently from Wacoans is, ‘We love your ice cream and cookies, but it is just so hard to get there.’”

Spain-Smith said the I-35 construction makes it even more difficult to get to the storefront.

“The opportunity came for us to move into a great spot at the Outlook, and we felt that this was the answer to help get our ice cream to more people. All the ice cream and cookie dough will still be made at the original location,” Spain-Smith said.

Cape Town, South Africa, senior Cianka Haynes said she is excited for the new location.

“Since I’m moving towards that area after graduation, I’m excited that I’ll be close the new Heritage. I love their Mint Stracciatella,” Haynes said.