University announces passing of senior business fellow

By Matthew Soderberg | Editor-in-Chief

Baylor announced the passing of senior Sarah Turner, a Baylor Business Fellow, late Wednesday night. She died after a year-long battle with leukemia.

Turner was on her way to a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Masters of Accountancy while double-majoring in Spanish. She was heavily involved in student groups in the business school as well.

To remember and celebrate her, Baylor Spiritual Life will hold a virtual gathering through Zoom at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Baylor also supplied the information of in-person remembrance services being planned by those closest to Sarah in an email.

“Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Crosier-Pearson Funeral Home, 512 North Ridgeway Drive, in Cleburne, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the funeral home.”

Sarah is survived by her parents, Angie and Danny, and her sister, Natalie.