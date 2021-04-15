Lariat TV News Today, men’s basketball championship parade, anti-Christian vandalism found after FM72, and volleyball team headed to the Sweet Sixteen

This week on Lariat TV News Today, thousands of students gathered for FM72, one of the biggest in-person events of the year, but after exiting the event students were met with offensive graffiti and anti-Christian images on school property.

We also hear how the Baylor community came together to raise over one million dollars in just 24 hours in hopes of creating a better future for students.

In sports, we’ll take a look at two national champions who are taking their career to the next level and entering their name in the 2021 NBA draft.