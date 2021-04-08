Lariat TV News Today, men’s basketball win first national title, Sister Cindy comes to Baylor and Student Government lawsuit

This week on Lariat TV News Today, we will take a look at how the Baylor community is celebrating the men’s basketball team as they brought home their first national title.

We also have the latest on the investigation of a murder that happened just minutes away from the Baylor campus on Sunday, April 4th.

In sports, we’ll hear from Scott Drew and Jared Butler about how the Bear’s recent title run created a bond that runs deeper than basketball.

To get a behind-the-scenes look at our reporter’s coverage head to our Instagram @BaylorLTVN.