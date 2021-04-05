Teen murdered in Waco Sunday

By Annaleise Parsons | Staff Writer

Waco Police Department responded to a shooting that killed 18-year-old Damon Morgan Jr. of Waco Sunday.

Morgan was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle at the intersection of JJ Flewellen Road and Lenox Street near GW Carver Middle School. After being removed from the vehicle by Waco PD and transported by emergency medical services, he later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Officer Garen Bynum of Waco PD said in a press release the police “believe that this shooting is gang-related and that Morgan was targeted … from a previous incident.”

The police are still working on leads to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out either anonymously at (254)-753-HELP or to Waco PD’s special crimes department at (254)-750-7619.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes available.