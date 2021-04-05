Get to know Waco PD’s new police chief

By Caitlin Erramouspe | Reporter

The Waco Police Department swore in Dr. Sheryl Victorian as the city’s new police chief on March 19. She is the first female police chief and the first Black police chief in Waco’s history.

Victorian served the city of Houston for 28 years as the assistant police chief before making Waco her home. She said she heard of the Waco PD position through a friend and began to do research on the city.

“As an assistant chief in Houston, it was my first serious consideration for a chief’s position, and I am thrilled I took advantage of that opportunity and am now serving as Waco’s police chief,” Victorian said. “I have received such a warm welcome from the citizens of Waco, and I look forward to working with and serving them as the chief of police of our city.”

Police chief isn’t Victorian’s only title. She has a PhD in administration of justice from Texas Southern University, and she is also an adjunct professor at Southern New Hampshire University.

Victorian is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and was recognized as the 100 Club of Houston’s “Rookie of the Year” in 1995. She has also been honored with a Life Saving Award.

“I hope that women and young girls of all ages are inspired by my accomplishment and see themselves soaring to even higher heights in whatever industry or profession they choose. I also hope that men see this as a win for their daughters, sisters and wives as well,” Victorian said.

During her swearing in ceremony, Bradley Ford, Waco’s city manager, described Victorian as servant-hearted.

“She was the most qualified person for this job. She is the best fit for Waco, and she has been building for this moment in her career for all of those 28 years,” Ford said.

Victorian ended her remarks during her swearing in ceremony with hope for the future of policing in Waco.

“I look forward to each and every one of you and our community partners who are watching to join in with the Waco PD and our push to become the model city for public safety and police community partnerships and building trust and legitimacy in policing,” Victorian said.

Victorian will work alongside Baylor PD to keep Waco safe.

“The Baylor Department of Public Safety is excited by Chief Victorian’s arrival in Waco and look forward to continuing our great partnership with the Waco Police Department,” Mark Childers, assistant vice president of Baylor DPS said.