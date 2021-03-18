Lariat TV News Today, Fall 2021 instruction set to return to normal, Historic Commission’s Report update and March Madness preview

This week on Lariat TV News Today, we have what you need to know regarding Baylor’s Conversation Series and the Historic Commission’s Report that will be released soon.

Nobel Prize winners, foreign dignitaries, and economic pioneers are all making an impact at Baylor for the Global Business Forum. This week we will hear from the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Jordan.

In sports, we’ll have an exclusive interview with a Baylor sports super-fan and a March Madness preview for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

To get a behind-the-scenes look at our reporter’s coverage head to our Instagram @BaylorLTVN.