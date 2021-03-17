Lariat Athlete Spotlight: Hayden Kettler

By Nate Smith | Broadcast Sports Director

Hayden Kettler is this week’s Lariat Spotlight Athlete of the Week. The fifth-year senior pitcher out of Coppell struck out seven and allowed only two hits in seven innings in Sunday’s win over Xavier.

“It makes it really hard on hitters whenever they’re constantly having at-bats where they’re down in the count and not getting pitches to drive,” Kettler said. “I think it just goes to show that you don’t have to overpower guys, but you can kind of finesse inside and out and get the job done that way.”

In two starts this season, Kettler has given up only two runs in 11.2 innings of work, which is good for a 1.54 ERA on the young season. Kettler also went three and one in four games last season while posting an ERA of 3.38 and notching 16 strikeouts.

Kettler and company will be back in action on Friday when they will kick off Big 12 play with the first of a three game series at home against Texas. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. All three games will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.