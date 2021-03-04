No. 2 men’s tennis triumphs over No. 12 Wake Forest in road match

By Jarrod Leicher | Reporter

The No. 2-ranked Baylor Bears defeated No. 12 Wake Forest 4-3 on Wednesday in Winston-Salem, N.C. Wednesday’s win extends Baylor’s winning streak to four matches with a 14-2 record.

During doubles play, the Bears had a rough start with grad transfer Nick Stachowiak and third-year sophomore Adrian Boitan coming short 2-6 against Wake Forest’s Melios Efstathiou and Taha Baadi on court five. Gaining some lost momentum on court three, fourth-year junior Matias Soto and grad transfer Charlie Broom rallied a comeback and defeated Sid Banthia and Matthew Thomson 7-5 in a tiebreaker.

Clinching the point for Baylor in another narrow tiebreaker, the 10th-ranked duo of fourth-year junior Sven Lah and fifth-year senior Constantin Frantzen came out on top 7-5 on court one against Eduardo Nava and Henri Squire.

In singles play, Soto quickly got another point for the Bears on court two defeating Nava 6-0, 6-3. Soon after, Wake Forest got on the scoreboard with Banthia edging out third-year sophomore Finn Bass on court six 6-4, 6-3.

Over on court four, Stachowiak narrowly defeated Efstathiou 6-4, 7-5. Wake Forest fought back on court three, where Lah had a strong first set, but ultimately fell short against Baadi with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 2-6.

Gaining another point and winning the match for Baylor, Broom triumphed over Rrezart Cungu in three sets on court five, walking away with a score of 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

To end the match, Wake forest got a point in the last set making the score 4-3, as Squire narrowly beat out Boitan on court one 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Baylor will return to Waco to take on No. 21 Arizona State this Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.