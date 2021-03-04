No. 2 men’s tennis triumphs over No. 12 Wake Forest in road match

Senior Constantine Frantzen celebrates a point during Baylor's double header win over Trinity on Feb. 21. Frantzen and doubles partner Sven Lah took the doubles point for the Bears in Baylor's road win over Wake Forest Thursday.

The No. 2-ranked Baylor Bears defeated No. 12 Wake Forest 4-3 on Wednesday in Winston-Salem, N.C. Wednesday’s win extends Baylor’s winning streak to four matches with a 14-2 record.

During doubles play, the Bears had a rough start with grad transfer Nick Stachowiak and third-year sophomore Adrian Boitan coming short 2-6 against Wake Forest’s Melios Efstathiou and Taha Baadi on court five. Gaining some lost momentum on court three, fourth-year junior Matias Soto and grad transfer Charlie Broom rallied a comeback and defeated Sid Banthia and Matthew Thomson 7-5 in a tiebreaker.

Clinching the point for Baylor in another narrow tiebreaker, the 10th-ranked duo of fourth-year junior Sven Lah and fifth-year senior Constantin Frantzen came out on top 7-5 on court one against Eduardo Nava and Henri Squire.

In singles play, Soto quickly got another point for the Bears on court two defeating Nava 6-0, 6-3. Soon after, Wake Forest got on the scoreboard with Banthia edging out third-year sophomore Finn Bass on court six 6-4, 6-3.

Over on court four, Stachowiak narrowly defeated Efstathiou 6-4, 7-5. Wake Forest fought back on court three, where Lah had a strong first set, but ultimately fell short against Baadi with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 2-6.

Gaining another point and winning the match for Baylor, Broom triumphed over Rrezart Cungu in three sets on court five, walking away with a score of 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

To end the match, Wake forest got a point in the last set making the score 4-3, as Squire narrowly beat out Boitan on court one 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Baylor will return to Waco to take on No. 21 Arizona State this Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

