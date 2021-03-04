Lariat TV News Today, recension of mask mandate, all-university Sing canceled and men basketball wins conference championship

On Lariat TV News Today, we will take a look at how the Baylor and Waco community are moving forward after Governor Greg Abbott lifted the mask mandate in the state of Texas.

We will share the latest news on the cancellation of All-University Sing and see how student organizations are moving forward without the annual tradition.

We also have a heartwarming feature story about a mother and her son who are both embarking on their college journey at Baylor together.

In sports, we will take a look at the men’s basketball’s first conference championship in 71 years, as well as what fueled the Lady Bears to their 11th straight Big 12 title.

To get a behind the scenes look at our reporter’s coverage head to our Instagram @BaylorLTVN.