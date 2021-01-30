Baylor track & field keep momentum with six wins in Lubbock

By Will Chamblee | Sports Writer

Baylor track & field had another successful weekend, this time at the Texas Tech Invitational & Multis, as the team came away with six total wins in Lubbock on Friday and Saturday.

“It was another good meet,” head coach Todd Harbour said. “We got some things accomplished. Our goal was to try to become a better team on both sides, and we did that. There were a couple mishaps here and there, but overall it was a good meet.”

Four different athletes obtained wins on day one of the invitational. Senior pole vaulter Tuesdi Tidwell won women’s pole vault, clearing 14-7.5 (4.46m), a season-high for Tidwell.

Senior sprints and hurdles runners Sydney Washington and Kennedy Bailey both won their hurdle events as well. Washington ran an adjusted 7.37 time, while Bailey managed an adjusted 6.68 time, both in the 60-meter hurdles.

Senior runner Aaliyah Miller won the women’s 800 meter with an adjusted time of 2:04.96, which is the second-best time in the NCAA this season.

“Overall, I thought it was a really, really good day,” Harbour said. “In the field events, Tuesdi (Tidwell) and Alex (Kubicek) fought hard. Both of those guys had a really good day. Cole (Hardan) did an outstanding job in the weight throw. Alex (Madlock), getting her first triple jump in of the year was solid. It was a good opener for her.”

Junior pole vaulter KC Lightfoot dominated the headlines on the second day, as he broke his own collegiate record for pole vault, clearing a 19-6.25 (5.95m) en route to another victory. Lightfoot’s record jump is tied for No. 1 in the world with French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie.

“It’s been a good start,” Lightfoot said. “It felt pretty good on the runway today despite some concerns coming into the meet. Things lined up on 95, and I kept it up there.”

Harbour said it was hard to put into words how great Lightfoot’s accomplishment has been, both for himself and the program.

“KC, obviously, a huge jump for him today,” Harbour said. “Another collegiate record, not much more you can say about that. It’s hard to find words for all of the great things he’s done.”

Freshman sprinter Lily Williams stepped up to record Baylor’s other victory of the second day, running a 1:22.84 to win the women’s 600 yards.

Baylor Track & Field will have a week off before returning to action for the Texas Tech Shootout back in Lubbock on Feb. 12-13. A section of the team will also go to the Iowa State Classic on Feb. 13 in Ames, Iowa.