Recipe: Making fresh pesto kitchen from only Downtown Farmers Market

By Christina Cannady | Staff Writer

There are lots of unique ways to incorporate farmers market produce into regular, easy meals. For this recipe, I got all of my produce from local vendors at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market. Below I walk through how to make simple roasted veggies and chicken with fresh, homemade pesto. The kale is from Johnson’s Backyard Garden, the basil from Waco Farms and the carrots and turnips from World Hunger Relief Farm.

ROASTED VEGGIES AND CHICKEN WITH FRESH PESTO

Servings: 1-2

Start to finish: 40 minutes (20 minutes active)

Ingredients:

Chicken:

1-2 chicken breasts

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

salt/pepper to taste

Veggies:

3-4 carrots

1-2 turnips

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

salt/pepper to taste

Pesto:

2 cups kale

2 cups fresh basil leaves

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 tablespoons pine nuts

1 cup shredded parmesan

1 cup olive oil

Salt/pepper to taste

Method:

1. In a food processor, combine kale, basil, pine nuts and olive oil. Blend, and continue adding leafy produce until you reach what looks like a substantial base. Add garlic, parmesan and spices to taste and set aside.

2. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Rinse, dry and peel your veggies as needed. Almost any vegetable is applicable to this recipe if carrots and turnips are not your favorites.

3. Line a baking sheet with foil. After prepping veggies, toss in olive oil and preferred spices to taste. I used salt, pepper, garlic, onion powder, chili powder and crushed red pepper. Bake for at least 20 minutes, then longer until desired crispiness.

4. Season the chicken breast(s) with the same oil and spices as the veggies. Use an air fryer to cook the chicken, from frozen, for about 18 minutes on 400 degrees, flipping halfway. Time will vary according to the thickness of the chicken breast.

5. Plate the chicken and veggies and top with pesto. Serve fresh and enjoy!