Baylor basketball releases 2020-21 schedules

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

Baylor basketball is soon approaching. Both the men’s and women’s basketball team released their 2020-2021 schedules Monday afternoon, with both season openers set for Nov. 25.

The Lady Bears will welcome Central Arkansas and Northwestern State to the Ferrell Center on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27 respectively before heading back to Tampa, Fla., for a match with South Florida on Dec. 1.

Baylor will then play Arkansas on Dec. 6 in Fayetteville, Ark., for the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Lady Bears will kick off their conference schedule a little earlier this season, taking on West Virginia and Morgantown, W.Va., on Dec. 10 before returning to Waco for a three-game homestand. Texas Tech comes to the Ferrell Center on Dec. 14, followed by a pair of non-conference matches against Southern on the 16th and McNeese State on the 19th.

The Lady Bears welcome the new year with a Jan. 2 game in Fort Worth vs. TCU, before welcoming the UConn Huskies to the Ferrell Center on Jan. 7 and Kansas State on Jan. 10. Baylor will then continue on with its conference schedule which runs through March 1.

The 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship is set for March 11-12, 2021 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. The first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament are yet to be determined. Regionals are scheduled for March 26-29, 2021 with cites in Austin, Albany, N.Y., Cincinnati and Spokane, Wash. The Final Four will be played from March 26-29, 2021 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The men’s basketball team starts its season with a 14-day road trip to play five games against high-major teams, potentially in four different states. The Bears will first take part in in the Empire Classic on Nov. 25-26 at Mohegan Sun. Baylor will take on a field which includes Villanova, Arizona State and Boston College.

The Bears will then take part in the Big 12-Big East Battle on Nov. 29 and the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 2 against yet-to-be-determined opponents. Baylor will wrap up it’s opening road trip with a blockbuster rematch against Gonzaga on Dec. 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

BU’s first home game will see Nicholls State on Dec. 8 followed by the Big 12 opener against Texas in the Ferrell Center on Dec. 13. The Bears then travel to Manhattan, Kan., to take on Kansas State for their first conference road match. Baylor will finish its non-conference schedule with games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 21 and Central Arkansas on Dec. 29.

Baylor will then play out its conference schedule, starting with a Jan. 2 road game at Iowa State. The Bears will take a break from the Big 12, facing Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 30 in the Ferrell Center.

The men’s Big 12 Championship tournament is set for March 10-13 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.