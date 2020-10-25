Breaking: Sr. RBs Lovett, Ebner opt out of season

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

In a shocking turn of events for many Baylor fans, Baylor football’s starting running back duo of seniors John Lovett and Trestan Ebner have decided to opt out of the rest of the 2020 football season. The news was first reported by Colt Barber of Sic ‘Em 365.

News of the opt out was announced a day after Baylor’s loss 27-16 loss to Texas in Austin Saturday. It was the Bears’ first game after returning to activity this past week on the heels of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Lovett compiled 122 rushing yards on 35 carries and a touchdown through three games this season and has been Baylor’s leading rusher each of his three seasons at Baylor. He also has 21 receptions yards on five catches and touchdown.

Ebner has 55 rushing yards on 19 carries and a rushing touchdown through three games and 155 reception yards on 10 receptions and a touchdown. He also added two touchdowns on kick returns against Kansas to start the season.

Baylor Football has yet to release a statement on the matter.