Soccer, volleyball earn weekly honors

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

Baylor soccer’s Mackenzie Anthony and Baylor volleyball’s Shanel Bramschreiber received Big 12 honors for Freshman of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week respectively, after solid performances last weekend.

Bramschreiber, the Bears’ starting libero, was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after recording 39 digs in two matches against Oklahoma. The junior set career highs in both matches against the Sooners with 19 in a five-set nail-bitter on Thursday and 20 in Friday’s three-set sweep to take the series. Bramschreiber has tallied double-digit performances in each of her last four matches so far this season. The award is the program’s first weekly honor of the season.

Soccer’s Anthony was named Freshman of the Week after scoring her first career goal against No. 5 Kansas on Friday night to put the Bears on the board. The forward later recorded an assist to teammate Taylor Moon for the winning goal. Anthony’s goal was the first allowed by the Jayhawks all season and gave the win was the Bears’ first of the season after three overtime draws and a loss.

Both soccer and volleyball will be on the road this week against West Virginia and Texas Tech respectively.