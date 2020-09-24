Student in desperate need of a kidney transplant

Grace Smith | Broadcast Reporter

What was supposed to be a typical spring break in paradise for Aurora, Ill. sophomore Cassidy Grasela quickly turned into a very unexpected fight of her life. She left her dorm room with everything she needed for a tropical vacation but found everything but paradise.

Grasela said when she arrived at Jamaica for her vacation, she started feeling “off.” Her joints were hurting and she did not know why.

“I got a call from my doctor and I was like, ‘this is weird,'” Gresela said. “I answered and she said told me to come downtown and get admitted to the hospital. I asked why and she said, ‘your kidney is failing.'”

At just 19-years-old, Grasela was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease called Vasculitis in March of this year.

“I can do this and I will make it through this,” Grasela said.

After spending months in and out of the hospital, on chemotherapy and dialysis, she is finally on the road to remission. However, her kidneys are suffering from her treatments, and she in desperate need of a transplant. Her goal is to have a new kidney by the end of this year or early next year.

Grasela urges people to spread the word. The more people she can have as a potential donor, the higher chances she will find a match.

Grasela is seeking a selfless person who is blood type O and is willing to undergo evaluation and testing for the perfect live donor match. If interested, click here and fill out the information needed.

“Life is not forever and you cannot take everything for granted all the time,” Grasela said. “I really want my life back and I feel like I have so much to provide now that I have gone through something like this. I have so much to share and teach people when it comes to appreciating life.”

Grasela has inspired those close to her to look at life just a little differently. Georgetown senior Megan Moore said her entire life perspective has changed.

“Being intentional with people goes so far,” Moore said. “Friendships you make in college can last for a long time after, so it is not something to take lightly.”

Everyone can help Cassidy out by sharing her story and her need for a kidney transplant.