Big 12 Week One Sports Roundup

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

While Baylor football had to sit out this weekend after the postponement of its game against Louisiana Tech, the rest of the conference kicked off without much of a hitch. Catch up on everything you need to know in the first edition of the Big 12 Sports Roundup!

Baylor

We didn’t have football but we did have fútbol! Baylor women’s soccer had the pleasure of being the first live sport back on campus. The Bears opened the season with a double-overtime draw against the TCU Horned Frogs in senior goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt’s 26th career shoutout. Read our very own Will Chamblee’s recap here.

Iowa State

The Cyclones had a rough start to both their soccer and football seasons. ISU football was lackluster in their non-conference loss to the University of Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajuns took advantage of two special teams errors and an unenergetic offensive effort to grab the 31-14 upset over the Cyclones. Iowa State Daily sports editor Zane Douglas has all you need to know here.

Iowa State soccer had a sloppy opener against West Virginia, falling 2-0 Friday night. The Cyclones tallied up 15 fouls to the Mountaineers’ seven. ISD’s James Powell has all the details here.

Kansas

Jayhawks soccer opened the season with a 1-0 win over Texas on the road with a late goal and standout play by their goalkeeper. Huntyr Schwegman has all you need right here.

Meanwhile Kansas football was getting beat by another Sun Belt team, falling to Coastal Carolina 38-23. New University Daily Kansan sports editor Emerson Peavey has your game day recap while writer Sam Lance gives you a more in-depth look.

Kansas State

K-State soccer wasn’t originally planning on playing Oklahoma State for its opener but had to move the game up in the schedule after postponing the originally planned match against Texas Tech when two Red Raiders tested positive for COVID-19. K-State Collegian sports editor Cameron Bradley has the details of the Wildcats 3-0 loss here.

Meanwhile, K-State football was being stunned by yet another “Fun Belt” team. Arkansas State, with already two games under its belt, scored a late touchdown in the final minute of the game to steal the win from the Wildcats. Cody Friesen has your recap here.

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State football was another Big 12 team who had to postpone its opener due to COVID-19. The Cowboys pushed back their game against Tulsa from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19. There have been no positive coronavirus test results for OSU football going into game week which bodes well for the Cowboys and the Big 12.

While there was no action on the football field, the Cowgirls started strong on the pitch with a 3-0 win over K-State. Read the other side of the story in this recap by O’Colly staff reporter Jacob Sturm.

Oklahoma

The Sooners obliterated Missouri State 48-0 in their opener. Did anyone expect anything less? Spencer Rattler became the first freshman OU quarterback to toss four touchdown passes in a season opener. He didn’t even have to finish the game to add fire to the Heisman talk that continuously surrounds the QB factory that OU football has become. Read OU Daily assistant sports editor Mason Young’s in-depth look at Rattler’s performance here.

Oklahoma soccer was set to play OK-State in its opener but had to postpone due to COVID-19 precautions. The Sooners exceeded the number of positive tests and contacts set by the Big 12. Teams need at least 14 players available, including one goalkeeper. There are 33 members on the Sooners soccer squad, but the number of positive results was not disclosed to the OU Daily.

Story of interest: OU daily sports editor Caleb McCourry reported on OU athletic director Joe Castiglione’s response to the lack of adherence to coronavirus protocol by fans at Saturday’s game. You can read up here in anticipation of Baylor’s opener Saturday.

TCU

The Horned Frogs also had to sit out of football Saturday as their opener against SMU was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The Iron Skillet will have to wait another year at least.

TCU soccer made the trip down to Betty Lou Mays field for the opener against Baylor (see above). Read the other side of the story in this recap by TCU 360’s Sam Fristachi.

Texas

Sam Ehlinger likes to make noise. The Longhorns veteran single-caller broke his career record for passing touchdowns in Texas’ 59-3 win over UT- El Paso. Ehlinger threw five TDs on 426 yards in the first half alone and still wasn’t happy with the result. Daily Texan associate sports editor Stephen Wagner has more details in his recap here.

Meanwhile, Tong Vu has the Longhorns’ side of the story in their 1-0 loss to Kansas soccer in the season opener.

Texas Tech

The Red Raiders scraped by Houston Baptist in their only planned non-conference game Saturday. Tech had trouble containing the Huskies’ passing game but managed to bunker down on defense when it mattered and had a strong enough run game to just pull out the win. For more details on TTU’s 35-33 win check out Daily Toreador sports editor Zach Richards’ recap here.

West Virginia

Even with 11 players missing for non-COVID-19 related suspensions, the Mountaineers started the season strong with a 56-10 win over Eastern Kentucky. Quarterback Jarret Doege and running back Leddie Brown were essential pieces in WVU’s opening win. Daily Athenaeum assistant sports editor Charles Montgomery has a full recap here.

DA sports writer Katie Wolfhope has West Virginia’s side of the Mountaineer’s 2-0 shutout of Iowa State in the Big 12 soccer opener.