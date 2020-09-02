Lariat TV News Today, fraternity suspended, viral Fountain Mall video, football protest

In this week’s edition of Lariat TV News Today, we analyze the Baylor Covid-19 Dashboard, discuss random testing on campus and see inside Baylor football’s march against social injustice. We also take a look at one major fraternity’s suspension from campus, the SLC’s reopening, talk to the student who took the viral video of dozens of students gathering on Fountain Mall and give you a glimpse into football season and what ticket availability will look like. All of this and more can be found on Lariat TV News Today!