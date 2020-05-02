Global News Relay 2020 | How COVID-19 is affecting Baylor and beyond

On Lariat TV News Today, in our special edition newscast for Global News Relay we will share stories about how COVID-19 has altered life in Waco and beyond.

In this newscast, we’ll highlight how Baylor’s light continues to shine as the Coronavirus takes its toll on the world. We’ll give you an inside look into how Baylor’s organizations are serving the community and spreading positivity in the midst of the pandemic.

COVID-19 is a complex virus that we are still learning about. In this newscast we will speak with a Baylor student who is asymptomatic for COVID-19. We also talk to the public health district and hear about the difficulty of tracking people with coronavirus and the importance of social distancing and obeying stay at home orders.

In sports, one Baylor bear saw his dreams of pole-vaulting in the 2020 Olympics dashed when the games were postponed. KC Lightfoot was slated to trade the green and gold for red, white and blue to represent the United States in the Tokyo Olympics this summer. However, the sophomore star plans have been put on hold. We will hear from KC on how he has handled missing out on a dream and his plans to contend for a spot with the national team in Tokyo 2021.