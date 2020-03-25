Companies add thousands amidst COVID-19 closures

By Meredith Pratt | Staff Writer

Despite recent shelter-in-place orders and widespread businesses closures across the nation, several companies are currently seeking to hire more workers.

CVS is looking to hire 50,000 new employees — the “most ambitious hiring drive in the company’s history,” according to their website. The drugstore chain will also be giving $100 to $500 bonuses to employees who work during this time.

Pizza businesses are hiring thousands of new workers to accommodate the increased demand for food delivery services. Pizza Hut is planning to hire 30,000 employees, Papa John’s is hiring 20,000 and Domino’s is hiring over 10,000.

Domino’s CEO, Ritch Allison, said in a press release: “Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they’re not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry.”

Amazon recently announced they plan to hire 100,000 more workers and increase wages of the employees who work during the outbreak. The company said they intend for the job openings to aid those who have been furloughed or lost their jobs.

The Amazon Blog said: “We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.”

Walmart will be hiring 150,000 temporary workers and is expediting their application time to 24 hours. Their application process previously took two weeks. They will also be awarding employees cash bonuses ranging from $150 to $300.

In a recent CNN Business article. President and CEO of Walmart Doug McMillon, said “We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores. We’re looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community.”

Kroger supermarkets is hiring 10,000, and like CVS and Walmart, will be giving their employees $150 to $300 bonuses.

“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement on their website.

Similarly, Dollar Tree and 7-Eleven are aiming to bring in between 20,000 to 25,000 new workers.