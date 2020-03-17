What you can (and cannot) do in Waco

By Madalyn Watson | Arts & Life Editor

Not only are music festivals, universities and rodeos shutting their doors as a health precaution due to the spread of COVID-19, but many other businesses and sources of entertainment throughout Waco are closing as well.

What can you still do in Waco?

Waco Hippodrome

The Waco Hippodrome remains open. However, several special events have been cancelled or rescheduled to a later date. The theater’s capacity will be set at 50% for all movie screenings and will require at least one seat between groups. Updates will be made available on its Facebook page and website.

Fabled Bookshop & Cafe

Although the bookshop and cafe will still be open, it will start closing at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. They will no longer be accepting cash payments and all food and drinks will be served in to-go cups or take-away containers.⁣ For more information on its events, visit the Facebook page or website.

What is closed in Waco?

Magnolia Market, Silos grounds, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Press, Magnolia Table, and Little Shop on Bosque

All of Magnolia’s locations in Waco are closing for the time being and they hope to reopen on March 30, according to a recent announcement. However, the online store is still up and running. More information will be made available on the company’s website.

Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute

The museum will be closed until further notice. However, it will host a Virtual Visit on Facebook Live at 10 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. every day. More information and updates will be made available on its Facebook page.

Mayborn Museum

The Mayborn Museum will be temporarily closed until March 29, and all events during that time have been cancelled. Updates will be available on the website.

Waco Civic Theater

The Waco Civic Theater cancelled all its upcoming events, shows and rehearsals for the next couple weeks. Updates will be made available on its Facebook page.

Baylor University’s Martin Museum of Art

The Martin Museum of Art will be closed until April 6. The current exhibitions are available digitally online and updates will be on the museum’s website.

Historic Waco Foundation

All Historic Waco Foundation Houses are closed through March 28. Other events hosted by Historic Waco Foundation are cancelled for the time being. Updates will be made available on the website.