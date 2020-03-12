Baylor baseball under self quarantine

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

Baylor baseball has been placed in self quarantine after coming into indirect contact with three TSA agents that tested positive for COVID-19 in San Jose, Calif., during the team’s return from San Luis Obispo, Calif. where they played a series against Cal Poly last weekend.

According to a statement released by the university, the 14-day quarantine period dates back to the team’s arrival on Monday and will continue through Sunday, March 22. Players, coaches and staff will remain in quarantine in Waco or at their permanent residences, and all activities have been suspended.

No symptoms of the coronavirus have appeared in any of the team members, coaches or staff. The Bears returned to Waco after their series against the Mustangs and hosted Dallas Baptist for a midweek game at Baylor Ballpark on Wednesday. Baylor also hosted a spring break camp during the week.

There has been no word yet from Dallas Baptist as to whether its baseball team will also be placed in quarantine. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District determined that spectators at Wednesday night’s game and camp participants had a low-risk of impact to their health.

The Bears were scheduled to host Grand Canyon for a three-game series this weekend but games were canceled after the Big 12’s suspension of competition through March 29. Head coach Steve Rodriguez and select student-athletes were scheduled to meet with the media Thursday afternoon to speak about the series with GCU, but interviews were canceled prior to the Big 12 announcement.

Grand Canyon was traveling to Waco from Arkansas where the Lopes faced the Razorbacks in a two-game midweek series.