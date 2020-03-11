Travel from Europe to be suspended as coronavirus spread continues

By Matthew Muir | Staff Writer

All travel from Europe to the United States will be suspended for 30 days in an effort to fight the spread of coronavirus.

President Donald Trump announced the measures in an Oval Office address Wednesday night. The travel ban will take effect “Friday at midnight,” Trump said, and will include exemptions for Americans who have been screened for the virus.

“These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground,” Trump said. “There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings, and these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing.”

As of Wednesday night, the global number of known COVID-19 cases surpassed 115,000, of which more than 1,000 are in the United States.

The ban does not include the United Kingdom. Britain has identified at least 460 COVID-19 cases within the country but is no longer part of the European Union, which Trump criticized in his address for not restricting travel from “hotspots” such as China. Trump said the United States’ response to COVID-19 is “unprecedented.”

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history,” Trump said. “I am confident that by … continuing to take these tough measures, we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens, and we will ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus.”

Baylor has a number of study abroad programs in Europe this semester, including in Italy. The Mediterranean country is the European epicenter of the pandemic, and its Prime Minister recently announced all shops in the country other than food stores and pharmacies will close as Italy works to stop the virus’ spread.

Lori Fogleman, Baylor’s assistant vice president for media and public relations, said the university is making arrangements to bring students back to the United States.

“The university has recalled all international travelers to the United States, including all study abroad and mission trips. We are currently working on arrangements for Baylor travelers to return to the U.S., including those from European locations,” Fogleman said. “The University is evaluating upcoming study abroad programs and mission trips with our global partners and guidance from the CDC and U.S. Department of State and will communicate any decisions that are made.”