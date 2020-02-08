Lady Bears grit out win over K-State

By Pranay Malempati | Sports Writer

In a defensive showdown, the second-ranked Baylor Lady Bears beat the Kansas State Wildcats on the road 54-40. Baylor stayed undefeated in the Big 12 and improved to an overall record of 21-1.

After finishing the first quarter only up by a score of 13-8, Kim Mulkey’s squad was able to somewhat pull away before halftime, entering the locker room with a 13-point lead. After that Baylor was up by double digits for the entire game. The Lady Bears’ largest lead was 21 points after sophomore center Queen Egbo made a layup near the end of the third quarter.

It was a gritty showing for Baylor, which did not play well offensively. The Lady Bears shot only 38.3% from the field, as senior guard Juicy Landrum and sophomore forward NaLyssa Smith were the only starters to make over 40% of their shots. Landrum led the team with 11 points and Smith finished the game with 10.

Baylor averages about 12 three-point attempts per game, but only took four against Kansas State. Three of those four attempts came from graduate guard Te’A Cooper, who struggled from the field, only making three of her 17 shots.

However, the Lady Bears were able to keep playing the terrific defense they have played all season. They held Kansas State to just over 21% shooting. The Wildcats attempted 18 threes over the course of the game and missed all of them.

While Baylor scored only 54 points, the team continued to spread the ball well. The Lady Bears, who lead the nation in assists as well as assists per game, had 14 assists on 23 made field goals. Landrum again led the team with five assists.

Kansas State outplayed Baylor on the glass, which is normally one of the Lady Bears’ strengths. The Wildcats had 44 rebounds to Baylor’s 43 and collected six more offensive boards. However, that did not stop the Lady Bears from winning their 14th straight game.

Baylor women’s basketball continues its season at 7 p.m. Wednesday night against rival TCU back home at the Ferrell Center.