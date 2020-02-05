Trump delivers State of the Union night before impeachment vote

By Vivian Roach | Staff Writer

President Trump’s third State of the Union Tuesday night highlighted the “Great American Comeback.”

President Donald Trump opened his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night before the Senate votes on the articles of impeachment, but did not mention the vote in his speech.

“Three years ago, we launched the Great American Comeback. Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results,” Trump said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence stood behind the president in the House Chamber. Trump was introduced by the House Sergeant of Arms, Paul Irving before walking into the chamber.

Trump cited his administration’s achievements in lowering the unemployment rate, improving the economy and removing terrorist leaders as wins for the American people.

Guests of Trump were introduced to the House Chamber and among them were American military heroes and civilians. For the first time, a president had awarded an education scholarship to a fourth grader, reunited a military family and had the First Lady present a member of the press with the presidential medal of freedom during the hour and a half speech.

Trump emphasized the “blue collar boom” in the American workforce, lowered unemployment rates and increased wage rates. He proudly said the state of our union is stronger than ever before.

“With jobs booming, incomes soaring, poverty plummeting, confidence soaring, and the country thriving, we’re highly respected again,” Trump said.

Trump announced that with the passage of the U.S. Mexico Canada agreement, NAFTA would officially be replaced. He said unfair practices in trade is one of the reasons Trump decided to run for president.

Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaido was in the Gallery “supporting the hopes of Cubans, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to restore democracy,” Trump said. “Please take this message back that all Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom.”

Each of the president’s more partisan statements were met with sharp divide along party lines. Half of the room would stand in applause, the other half would sit silently.

“Socialism destroys nations. But always remember: Freedom unifies the soul,” Trump said.

In regards to the future of the U.S., Trump called for more funding and plans for education, improved child care and banned late term abortions.

ICE officers have arrested 120,000 illegal immigrants, and illegal crossings have been down for eight consecutive months. Drug seizures are up and drug trafficking has gone down. Trump addressed what actions need to be taken to continue to eliminate illegal alien immigration.

Trump continued his argument against illegal immigrants with another honorary guest, Jody Jones who appeared in the House Chamber for his deceased brother, killed by an undocumented immigrant.

He his speech ended, calling for the war in Afghanistan to be over, and to bring back our soldiers. Trump said terrorist group, Isis no longer holds any land and that their leader has been killed. Trump additionally brought back a soldier during the address to a family in the audience.

Miami sophomore Alex Davide said he was pleasantly surprised by the president’s address.

“Trump’s appreciation for the military was expressed throughout the night. He brought a soldier back from deployment to surprise his wife and family during the speech. This was unexpected but I thought it was a very sincere way to show his appreciation and recognize military families,” said Davide.

While already well into the election year, President Trump concludes his show-stopping speech and bid to his reelection campaign, with a final quote.

“The best is yet to come,” Trump said.