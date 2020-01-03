Baylor nation invades New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

Nate Smith | Broadcast Reporter

After an 11 win season, the bears football squad and their fans were awarded with a trip to one of college footballs premier bowl games, the Sugar Bowl.

“This is actually my very first time in New Orleans,” said Lubbock junior Bryce McWhirter, “the city is absolutely phenomenal, the French Quarter was great. We’ve been here since yesterday and drive up with some friends, it was a great time”

Fans who made the trip to New Orleans to cheer on their beloved Bears were greeted with lots of fanfare, as well as an opportunity to ring in the new year in one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

“Baylor has just completely taken over the streets,” said San Antonio junior Aaron Dobbs. “Every you look on Bourbon Street and around New Orleans there’s Baylor fans everywhere.”

Although there’s no shortage of fun spots to explore in the crescent city, many bears didn’t lose sight of why they made the trip to New Orleans in the first place.

“Cheer really loud,” said Waco junior Emily Hollingsworth. “I don’t care if you’re old, or young, or anything. Just cheer loud.”